Kenneth Roan
June 11, 1938 - June 14, 2019
Martinez
Born in Ainsworth Nebraska, he lived in Idaho, and grew up in CA. Graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. He became a Journeyman Mechanic, and later the Shop Manager for CCCSD. He retired in 1994. Ken had a passion for woodworking & a love for classic cars. In 2002 he received a liver transplant. Ken is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cynthia, two daughters, Cheryl (Lon vanWestrop) & Mary Roan. Two grandchildren Kendra vanWestrop and William Saporito. Brother Ronald Roan and Sister Ruth Gandy. Services August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church; 130 Muir Station Road, Martinez, CA. THERE WILL BE ROAD CONSTRUCTION – CHURCH ACCESS WILL BE GRANTED FOR THE SERVICES. Social gathering immediately following at the site.
Donations: UCSF Liver Foundation online https://giving.ucsf.edu/honor-memorial or UCSF Foundation P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339. (Please specify Liver Transplant Program)
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019