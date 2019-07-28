Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
130 Muir Station Road
Martinez, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Roan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Roan


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Roan Obituary
Kenneth Roan
June 11, 1938 - June 14, 2019
Martinez
Born in Ainsworth Nebraska, he lived in Idaho, and grew up in CA. Graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. He became a Journeyman Mechanic, and later the Shop Manager for CCCSD. He retired in 1994. Ken had a passion for woodworking & a love for classic cars. In 2002 he received a liver transplant. Ken is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cynthia, two daughters, Cheryl (Lon vanWestrop) & Mary Roan. Two grandchildren Kendra vanWestrop and William Saporito. Brother Ronald Roan and Sister Ruth Gandy. Services August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church; 130 Muir Station Road, Martinez, CA. THERE WILL BE ROAD CONSTRUCTION – CHURCH ACCESS WILL BE GRANTED FOR THE SERVICES. Social gathering immediately following at the site.
Donations: UCSF Liver Foundation online https://giving.ucsf.edu/honor-memorial or UCSF Foundation P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339. (Please specify Liver Transplant Program)


View the online memorial for Kenneth Roan
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.