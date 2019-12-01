|
|
Kenneth Roush
Oct. 13, 1938 - Nov. 8, 2019
Resident of Concord
Kenneth Roush passed away after a valiant 10 year battle with dementia. He touched many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life. Ken was born in Kalispel, MT and graduated from Alhambra High School in Martinez CA. He worked for Tesoro for 37 years in various capacities. After retiring in 1996 Ken started his own Safety and Training consulting business which he successfully ran for 10 years until he officially retired. Ken was active in Concord/Clayton SIRS Branch 19 and enjoyed socializing with the many friends he met through the organization. Ken was married to the love of his life, Mary, for 58 ½ years and together they traveled all over the world. They enjoyed many cruises and hiking in the Swiss Alps. Together with their family, they enjoyed 45 years of vacationing every summer at Trinity Alps Resort and enjoyed spring and fall trips to Trinity as well. Family was everything to Ken and he enjoyed many happy family celebrations and special moments with all his adoring children and grandchildren. Ken enjoyed all holidays and loved to decorate his yard for those special days. He enjoyed fishing, 49er football, Giants baseball and planting a vegetable garden every summer. His true passion was his family and his wife Mary who he absolutely adored. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Mary; devoted children Michele Lawson, (Vince) of Concord, Maureen Hotton, (Don) of Concord, Tim Roush, (Kim) of Concord, Kevin Roush of Concord, Jeff Roush, (Sara) of Concord and grandchildren, Kaitlin & Kyle Smith, Connor Lawson, Annie & Emily Hotton, Hannah Roush & Saon Sakhun. His generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral mass on Thursday, December 5th at 10:30AM at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA. There will be a luncheon following the mass in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lamorinda Adult Respite Center, 433 Moraga Way, Orinda, CA 94563.
View the online memorial for Kenneth Roush
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019