Kenneth "Kenny" Wagner

October 5, 1985 – March 5, 2019

Resident to Concord

Kenny Wagner was born on October 5, 1985 in Fremont and entered into rest on March 5, 2019 at the age of 33 in his Concord home, which he purchased last year. Kenny grew up in the Niles district of Fremont and graduated from Washington High School in 2003. In order to prepare for his future career in welding, he attended classes at both Las Positas and Chabot Junior Colleges. Kenny worked at a variety of companies while attending college. Upon completion of his welding classes, he was employed by Ferguson Welding and Bay Tech Manufacturing. In 2008, he joined the Jenson Mechanical family performing a job that he loved and working with people he cared about in a position that would be categorized as a millwright.

Kenny had a variety of interests. He was an avid reader of science fiction fantasy, medieval historical fiction, history and trivia books. He enjoyed the Marvel Super Hero movies and comics. Above all else, Kenny was a loyal Raider fan whether it was a good or bad year. He loved attending the games and tailgating with friends and family before the games started.

Kenny is survived by his loving parents Ken and Kathy Wagner, his caring sister Jillianne Wagner, her husband Tomas Garcia, his uncles Jay Wagner and Wyn Conefry, his aunts Darlene Wagner and Cinda Conefry, his cousins Mat Conefry, Michael Shuss, Kimberly Shuss and Bernie Conception.

Family and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fremont Memorial Chapel located at 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536. Raider attire and company shirts are welcomed. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Kenny's name to the Raiders Foundation, Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum, and The Niles Canyon Railway.





