Kenneth WakefieldFebruary 17, 1927 - September 16, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAIn the early hours of Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Kenneth Valentine Wakefield passed away peacefully in Alamo, California, surrounded by family, at the age of 93.Ken was born on February 17, 1927, in San Mateo to Cyril and Christobel (Gunn) Wakefield. Although he entered basic army training at age 18, World War II ended before he could join it. He graduated from Stanford with a degree in electrical engineering. In 1958, the hydroelectric company he worked for sent him to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he met and married Isanild Lucena. They returned to California and raised two children, Donald Lucena Wakefield and Mary Wakefield O'Neal. Ken continued to work as an engineer until his retirement, after which he kept busy with a variety of hobbies.Ken was a devoted lover of animals. In addition to the skunks, snakes, hawks, marmosets, and more he owned as a boy, he always had a dog or two to lavish affection on. He also enjoyed travel and had visited many foreign locales, including Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Tanzania, Peru, and the Galápagos Islands.He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert, and many cherished pets, most recently Bert, Pixie, and Blaze. He is survived by his two children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, as well as by his beloved dog Monte.