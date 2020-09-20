1/1
Kenneth Wakefield
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Wakefield
February 17, 1927 - September 16, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
In the early hours of Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Kenneth Valentine Wakefield passed away peacefully in Alamo, California, surrounded by family, at the age of 93.
Ken was born on February 17, 1927, in San Mateo to Cyril and Christobel (Gunn) Wakefield. Although he entered basic army training at age 18, World War II ended before he could join it. He graduated from Stanford with a degree in electrical engineering. In 1958, the hydroelectric company he worked for sent him to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he met and married Isanild Lucena. They returned to California and raised two children, Donald Lucena Wakefield and Mary Wakefield O'Neal. Ken continued to work as an engineer until his retirement, after which he kept busy with a variety of hobbies.
Ken was a devoted lover of animals. In addition to the skunks, snakes, hawks, marmosets, and more he owned as a boy, he always had a dog or two to lavish affection on. He also enjoyed travel and had visited many foreign locales, including Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Tanzania, Peru, and the Galápagos Islands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert, and many cherished pets, most recently Bert, Pixie, and Blaze. He is survived by his two children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, as well as by his beloved dog Monte.


View the online memorial for Kenneth Wakefield

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved