Kenneth William Cresci

Resident of San Leandro

Kenneth William Cresci was born April 6, 1956, in Oakland, CA, and joined his mom in Heaven on April 9, 2019. Ken is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Booth, son-in-law, Tim Booth, the loves of his life, granddaughters Shelby and Hailee Booth, and his ex-wife, Charise Foderaro.

Monday thru Friday, Ken could be found mowing the parks in Fremont; he really enjoyed being outdoors, so working for the City of Fremont suited him well. In his earlier days, he was a garbage man for Oakland Scavenger (now known as Waste Management) and he enjoyed his time as a garbage man. Ken loved spending his free time with his granddaughters, and when he wasn't with them he enjoyed fixing up his vintage model boats and vintage radios or shopping for more vintage finds on eBay and at flea markets.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Ken's memory to the Sierra Club, www.sierraclub.org, or the National Wildlife Federation, www.nwf.org, or The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org. There will be a celebration of Ken's life held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Tracy, CA.

If you wish to attend and would like more information, please contact Stephanie at [email protected]

An online guest book is available at www.frymemorialchapel.com for condolences and special messages to the family.





