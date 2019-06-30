|
Kenny Ray Mathews
May 17, 1954 ~ June 17, 2019
Resident of Oakley, California
Kenny Ray Mathews passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 with his loving parents Kenneth and June Mathews by his side. Throughout his life Kenny spent time in the US Navy, driving trucks, crabbing and fishing, telling stories, and showing love to his family and friends. Kenny is survived by his parents, 2 children Marshall and Nicole, 4 grandkids, 2 nephews, and their families. A celebration of life for Kenny Ray will be held on July 2, 2019 at 11am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019