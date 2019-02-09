Home

Queen of All Saints Catholic
2390 Grant St
Concord, CA 94520
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
Concord, CA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Greenery Restaurant
Walnut Creek, CA
Kent Cabral Obituary
Kent Cabral
March 1, 1940 - Feb. 2, 2019
Concord, CA
Born at Providence Hospital in Oakland and raised as an only child in Berkeley—perhaps most influentially by his "Nanny & Poppi".
In 1958, he graduated from Berkeley High, enlisted in the US Army and stationed Germany until 1961. He married his next door neighbor, Janice Davis.
Kent and Jan moved to Concord in 1964 and began to grow thier family.
October marked Jan and Kent's 57th wedding anniversary. They loved each other very much and enjoyed many adventures through good times and life's challenges, always together.
Kent began his career as a printer and later became a successful print salesman — honored as the top print salesman in N. California many times.
Kent is survived by his wife, Jan Cabral and his three sons and their wives; Gerald and Dawn, Kevin and Shannon, and James and Lisa and his grand children (all of them his favorite) Caroline, James and Sophie. Kent always put family first.
He taught his boys about hard work, kindness and standing up for what is right. He always had a joke, was ready to pick up the tab and eager to greet you each and every time. He was a courageous person, living from his heart. He was smart well beyond his education, an avid reader, history buff, proud American Veteran, believed in freedom and was a loyal friend. Kent loved sports, was a committed Raider fan since 1961.
He could have been president of the United States if he had better feet. He was larger than life itself. He was special. We love you Poppi.
Kent's services will be Friday, 2/15 at 11:00am at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Concord. Celebration of Life Reception to follow (1-4) at The Greenery Restaurant in Walnut Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Veterans advocates: East Bay Stand Down. Go to eastbaystanddown.org or write a check to Moose 567, and add "EBSD/Kent Cabral" in memo. Concord Moose Lodge 567, 1805 Broadway St, Concord CA 94520


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019
