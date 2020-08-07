Kerrie Anne FariaMarch 23, 1954 - July 7, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CAKerrie Anne Faria, born March 23, 1954 in Sydney Australia, lost her valent 35-year battle against Lupus on July 7, 2020. Immigrating to the US with her parents, Michael & Theresa Murphy (deceased) at age seven, settling in San Leandro with her late Uncle Bob & Aunty Kathy Blackburn. Attending school and graduating San Leandro High in 1973 marrying Gregory A. Faria the following July 1st, blessing him and her beloved in-laws, the late Tony & Lorraine Faria, with the birth of Jason Alan in 1975. A true patriot, Kerrie proudly became a citizen in 1997. She loved working in the banking industry business over twenty years, especially watching over her senior customers, retiring from Chase Bank as Assistant Manager in 2000. She enjoyed the love, comfort & joy of many pets over the years. Nana's later years were completely consumed and devoted on helping to raise her precious, loving Granddaughters Ysabella Natalia, 16 and Sydney Theresa, 12. Even with her rapidly declining health, Kerrie was fortunate to enjoy assisting Ysabella earning her drivers learning permit, and rarely ever missed Sydney behind the plate at her softball games. Kerrie is survived by her adored nephew Joshua John Hale and his wife Tegan in Brisbane Australia, and her former daughter-in-law Carmela Dandan Buenrostro. Predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Sandi & Gary Hale and brother-in-law David Faria. Kerrie will join her mother in eternal rest off Point Danger on the eastern Australian coast.GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN - 'NANA' WILL BEDEARLY MISSED AND FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS