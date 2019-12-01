East Bay Times Obituaries
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
Kerry D. Moran


1946 - 2019
Kerry D. Moran Obituary
Kerry D. Moran
Jul. 26, 1946 - Nov. 24, 2019
Resident of Clayton
Kerry Dennis Moran, 73, entered into rest in Clayton. He was born in San Francisco but grew up in Pleasant Hill where he made life-long friends. He retired from the baking industry then went to work for BART as a Station Agent for last 11 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda Moran, and three step-children, who became his kids, along with five grandchildren that he adored.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ouimet Bros. Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord.


View the online memorial for Kerry D. Moran
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019
