|
|
Kerry D. Moran
Jul. 26, 1946 - Nov. 24, 2019
Resident of Clayton
Kerry Dennis Moran, 73, entered into rest in Clayton. He was born in San Francisco but grew up in Pleasant Hill where he made life-long friends. He retired from the baking industry then went to work for BART as a Station Agent for last 11 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda Moran, and three step-children, who became his kids, along with five grandchildren that he adored.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ouimet Bros. Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord.
View the online memorial for Kerry D. Moran
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019