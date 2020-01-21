|
|
Kerry Malliaris
Mar. 23, 1952 - Jan. 16, 2020
Castro Valley
Kerry Jean (Gibson) Malliaris, born March 23, 1952 in Oakland, CA to Otis Jean and June Gibson, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 16, 2020.
Kerry graduated from Skyline High School in 1970, attended Emmaus Bible College, and later received her Bachelor's in Business and Economics from Westmont College (Class of '76). She retired as a Vice President for Bank of America after a 30+ year career in wealth management.
Kerry loved her family, read voraciously, traveled the world, and effectively maintained lifelong relationships with relatives and friends. She is remembered for her beauty, intellect, hospitality, and endurance through adversity.
She was married to John Malliaris for 29 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Alexandra, Ariel, and Adriana and her five grandchildren.
A celebration of Kerry's life will be held on Jan. 26 at 2:00PM at Fairhaven Bible Chapel in San Leandro.
Memorial gifts may be given for the benefit of Set Free Prison Ministries through Fairhaven or to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 21, 2020