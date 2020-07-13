Kerry Murphy
February 14, 1942 - July 2, 2020
Resident of Orinda and Hawaii
It is with immeasurable sadness that we announce the passing of Kerry James Murphy. He passed away peacefully at home on July 2 at the age of 78.
Kerry was born in Oakland Ca. on Feb 14th 1942. He grew up in Alamo Ca. with his father William Sr., his mother Martha, and his younger brother William Jr.
On June 16, 1984, he married the love of his life, Margaret Susan Murphy.
Kerry graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1964 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business/Marketing.
After graduation, Kerry joined his father's business, Murphy's Inc., in Oakland, Ca. Kerry became president of Murphy's Inc. in 1968.
In 1987 Kerry sold Murphy's Inc. to Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and thereafter worked for Goodyear as their National Commercial Retread Sales Manager.
Kerry Co-founded DuMOL Winery in 1996 in the Russian River Valley and constructed it's new winery in Windsor in 2008. DuMOL wines were served at many state dinners in The White House under the Bush Jr. and Obama administrations. The wines were distributed in parts of Europe and Asia. Kerry sold DuMOL in 2015.
Kerry had a deep love for Hawaii. He and Margie built their dream home at Kohanaiki in 2017, where he loved to read, golf and enjoy the beautiful view of the ocean over his morning coffee with the love of his life by his side. In their free time, Kerry and Margie traveled and experienced life to it's fullest. Kerry was very strong in his Catholic faith. He was very fond of San Damiano in Alamo, Ca., where he donated a beautiful statue of St. Francis of Assisi in his father's memory. Kerry also enjoyed fly fishing, and visited many beautiful places during his fishing trips with friends and family. He was a loyal Raiders fan from the beginning and season ticket holder throughout their time in Oakland.
Kerry's generosity has touched so many lives, within and beyond his family. He was a philanthropist supporting Bishop O'Dowd High School, John Muir Hospital and was most recently proud of his involvement in medical research. His character and spirit was unrivaled. He was thoughtful, deliberate and compassionate in nature. His wonderful sense of humor and laugh overtook any room and still echoes in the hearts of those who loved him. He was the life of the party. Family was at the heart of everything in Kerry's life. He cherished his time with his family and especially his 11 grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Opa".
Kerry is survived by his wife, Margie Murphy(Baer), as well as his five children: Kerry Murphy Jr, Timothy Murphy (Lisa Murphy), Michael Murphy (Julie Murphy), Todd Fitch (Kristin Fitch) and Michelle McNeil (Tom McNeil), and his eleven grandchildren: Ryan, Abby, Clare, Jack, Madeline, Cayden, Alivia, Molly, Connor, Brenden, and Chloe . He is also survived by his brother, William Murphy Jr.(Susan), niece Eleanor and nephew Jonathan. He was preceded in death by his father William, his mother Martha and his nephew Christopher.
Because of covid19 there will be a small service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to John Muir Hospital at givehealthjmh.org
