Ketty (Sauri) Nemitz
Resident of Concord, Ca.
Ketty Nemitz (Sauri) passed on Wednesday night in Walnut Creek after a brief illness. Her final days were spent with family by her side. She was able to venture out to a large family birthday celebration just two weeks prior to passing.
Ketty was born Enrqueta Sauri in Lima Peru in 1927. She lived in Lima until her early 30's when the passing of her mother motivated a desire to see the world. She parlayed her administrative skills into work study opportunities in Puerto Rico and Penn State. Ultimately she landed in San Francisco where she met Bud Nemitz, a merchant seaman on an extended assignment in the City by the Bay. Bud and Ketty were smitten from the start and after a 30 day romance, they eloped to Zephyr Cove, So. Lake Tahoe.
Bud and Ketty settled in San Francisco's Sunset District where they started a family first with daughter Nora and later son Gregory. During their San Francisco years Ketty worked as a Data Entry Operator for Southern Pacific Railroad. She became a parishioner at St. Cecilia Catholic Church where her children also attended school.
In 1972 the suburbs called and the family relocated to Concord where Ketty became active at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She continued her career first at Bank of America and later at Wells Fargo. While raising her family and maintaining her career, Ketty became active volunteering with Birthright Pregnancy Center where she served as a bilingual liaison with young women who needed her wisdom and counsel.
As Ketty moved into retirement with Bud, she became an active frequent caregiver for her grandchildren. She also joined her husband on many outings with the Diablo Valley Corvette Club. She maintained an impressive rose garden.
Ketty also spent her later years studying French and Italian and traveling to Europe several times.
Ketty was preceded in death by her husband Bud Nemitz. She is survived by her daughter Nora, her husband Dave Peterson, and their children Michael, Alyssa and her husband Chase Corcorran.. She is also survived by son Gregory, his wife Sarah, and grandchildren Hunter, Dylan, Griffin, and Ella.
Her memorial mass will be held at St. Bonaventure Concord on December 16 at 11AM.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019