POWERED BY

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
Santa Clara, CA
Kevin D. Kilgore


Kevin D. Kilgore
June 27, 1962 - May 20, 2019
Resident of Placerville
Kevin was born to Horace and Raedean Kilgore (Andrade). Kevin is survived by his wife, Annjenette Kilgore, 3 step daughters, Raquel, Cassaundra and Angelique and Twin daughters, Megan and Alexandra, his sister, Patricia Harvey, his Sister Sharon Cerro, (preceded in death). Services will be held on June 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara.


Published in East Bay Times on June 7, 2019
