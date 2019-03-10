East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Dowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Dowling


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Dowling Obituary
Kevin Dowling
April 28, 1957 - January 9, 2019
Resident of Hayward
"Kevin Dowling was born on April 28th, 1957 in Sequoia Hospital Redwood City, CA to Jeannette Louise Dowling and Bernard Charles Dowling. Kevin passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2019 from a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his brother Bernie Dowling. Kevin loved wood working, he would always find furniture that needed tender loving care and made it look good as new. He loved following the SF giants, being around family and friends, and eating ice cream. Kevin was a great man with a kind heart who tried to help others whenever he could. He served his country in the Marine Corps. His celebration of life will be on Thursday March 28th, 2019 at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak St., Alameda, CA at 11:00AM. Interment in the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, Seaside, CA. Donations in honor of Kevin can be made to the Veteran Affairs online website." For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director FDR-745.


View the online memorial for Kevin Dowling
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now