Kevin Dowling

April 28, 1957 - January 9, 2019

Resident of Hayward

"Kevin Dowling was born on April 28th, 1957 in Sequoia Hospital Redwood City, CA to Jeannette Louise Dowling and Bernard Charles Dowling. Kevin passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2019 from a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his brother Bernie Dowling. Kevin loved wood working, he would always find furniture that needed tender loving care and made it look good as new. He loved following the SF giants, being around family and friends, and eating ice cream. Kevin was a great man with a kind heart who tried to help others whenever he could. He served his country in the Marine Corps. His celebration of life will be on Thursday March 28th, 2019 at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak St., Alameda, CA at 11:00AM. Interment in the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, Seaside, CA. Donations in honor of Kevin can be made to the Veteran Affairs online website." For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director FDR-745.





