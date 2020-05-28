Kevin Gosney
1960 - 2020
Kevin Gosney
May 28, 1960 - May 1, 2020
Livermore, CA
Kevin Gosney passed away on Friday evening, May 1st, at his home in Livermore, CA. Kevin was born on May 28th, 1960, in Tacoma, WA, to Joby and Max Gosney (both deceased).
Kevin was one of five boys. He is preceded in death by brothers Patrick and Timothy Gosney, and is survived by his oldest brother Charles "Chuck" Gosney of Kalispell, MT and youngest brother Richard Gosney of Livermore, CA. Kevin attended Granada High School, class of 1978, and after working as a plumber for ten years attended CSU Hayward (East Bay) from 1999-2004 in pursuit of a BS degree in Recreation.
Kevin married high school sweetheart Kathy Petersen (Kathy Johnson) in 1980. They had two children, Kristina Gosney (Kristina Frame) and Kellan Gosney, before divorcing in 1997. Kevin is survived by his children and his two grandchildren.
Kevin was a devoted Christian, a lover of all sports, a volunteer, and a supporter of veterans, children, and the disabled. His road was not the easiest to roll, but he did it with determination and strength. He was a father and a friend who will be missed by all who knew him.


Published in East Bay Times on May 28, 2020.
