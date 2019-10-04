|
Kevin Jeffrey Pehle
May 8, 1962 ~ September 28, 2019
Resident of Tracy, California
Kevin Jeffrey Pehle was born May 8th, 1962 in Santa Maria, California. He passed away at his home in Tracy, California on September 28th, 2019. Kevin was a hardworking, kind and honest man. He was always full of love and life. Kevin graduated from Apple Valley High School in Apple Valley, MN in 1980. In high school, he enjoyed playing soccer and was Past Master Councilor of Hiawatha DeMolay in Minneapolis, MN. After high school he signed up for the Army to serve his country; while in the Army he was a Watercraft Operator in Panama. Kevin always loved the water, and in 1989 he decided to become a diver for commercial underwater construction. He continued this career for 30 years working for Inshore Diving which became Global Diving and Salvage. He enjoyed and loved his work. In his spare time when he wasn't with his loving wife, he enjoyed trap shooting and golf.
In his passing he leaves behind the love of his life Aimee Cotton-Pehle. They have been married for 16 amazing years. He is also survived by his parents: Dexter and Muriel Pehle. His siblings Steve (Debbie), Eric (Kim) and Karen as well as his niece/nephews Jerrod, Tyler, Ryan, Jordan, Taylor, Stevie, Josh, Eden, Cece, GG, and Jewels. Kevin was preceded in death by his sister Kimberly Sue, Niece Emma and grandparents Russell and Geri Pehle, Jean and Ralph Hendrickson, Henry and Mary Carmen and his aunt, Audrey.
Kevin was one of a kind. He was a true gentleman that will be missed by so many. If you would like to pay your respect, there will be a viewing held at Fry Memorial 550 S. Central Ave Tracy CA 95376 on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 9am-12pm. The reception will follow from 2pm-7pm held at the Wild Idol bar located at 3918 Main St, Byron CA 94514.
In lieu of flowers Aimee has asked for donation to be made to Horses Healing Heroes. You can donate online at http://WWW.horseshealingheroes.org or mail P.O. Box 189, Herald ca 95638.Please make checks payable to Horses Healing Heroes. May he rest in peace.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019