Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Basilica
1109 Chestnut St.
Alameda, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Elks Lodge
2255 Santa Clara Ave.
Alameda, CA
View Map
Kevin Kregg Koffler


1962 - 2019
Kevin Kregg Koffler Obituary
Kevin Kregg Koffler
October 1, 1962 - June 4, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Kevin Kregg Koffler Age 56, Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Alameda June 4th 2019. Kevin was born in Oakland, Ca. and lived in Alameda his entire life. He was a graduate of Encinal High School Class of 1981. He worked at the family business and excelled throughout the years. He loved Cars and Motorcycles, especially his Corvettes and Harleys. Because of his best friend Scott Rowney , he bought a second home years ago in Bend, Oregon which was another of his favorite places to be. Kevin is survived by his Fiance' Keli Alves, his Father Charles, his Mother Hilaria, his Brothers Kerry and Tad, his Nephews Jarret, Tyler and Owen and his Beloved Doggie Milo. His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Basilica at 1109 Chestnut St. Alameda at 12 noon on Saturday July 13th 2019. A luncheon and celebration of his life will be held following mass at 1pm at the Elks Lodge, 2255 Santa Clara Ave. Alameda. Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


Published in East Bay Times on June 28, 2019
