|
|
Kevin Montoya
Sept.5, 1969-Jan. 31, 2020
Lafayette/San Francisco
Kevin R. Montoya, aka "Hadztse", his family given Indian name, passed away on January 31, 2020, in San Francisco.
Kevin is survived by his wife Nicole, son Robert (17) and daughter Katherine (15) of Lafayette; his brother Steven of Albuquerque, N.M., and his sister Melanie of Napa.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Lafayette- Orinda Presbyterian Church, 49 Knox Dr., Lafayette, Saturday, March 14, at 2:00 p.m.
View the online memorial for Kevin Montoya
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020