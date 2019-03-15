Kevin Patrick Cahill

May 10, 2002 ~ March 10, 2019

Resident of Livermore, California

On the morning of March 10, 2019, Kevin Patrick Cahill, age 16, went to be with the Lord. Kevin was born on May 10, 2002. He is survived by his loving parents, Pat and Cheryl, and his brother Brian of Livermore, California.

Kevin touched many people's lives with his generous, outgoing, personality. He had an impish, contagious smile and a bright sparkle in his eyes, which made him a very effective Hospitality Minister at church as he helped his mother welcome people at the door. His empathy was extraordinary, his inquisitiveness unending, and he was a loyal friend.

Nothing made Kevin happier than fixing things - any things - and using tools. He was enthusiastic and driven to take things apart to see how they worked. Kevin was his father's right hand man for projects around the house. Together they did repairs and gardening - anything that required using tools: digging up the roots from large trees, fixing the sprinkler system, trimming the bushes and trees, and keeping up with their vegetable garden.

Kevin was surrounded in life by a large network of incredible people who appreciated these qualities and loved him very much. Pat and Cheryl are grateful for each one.

The final act of Kevin's life was to continue his legacy of repairs and helping others by being an organ donor.

A celebration of Kevin's life will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1315 Lomitas Ave., Livermore. All are welcome to join the family for lunch in the parish hall following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Exceptional Needs Network (ENN) or The Taylor Family Foundation.





