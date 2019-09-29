|
Kevin Patrick Fischer
June 24, 1947 - September 23, 2019
Resident of San Ramon
Kevin Patrick Fischer, fondly known by many as "Kevin from Heaven", passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in San Ramon at 72 years of age.
Born in San Francisco to Bill and Marcella Fischer, he grew up in Park Merced with his two older brothers Bill and Terry; and later his stepmother Claire, stepsister Mary Georges and late stepbrother Peter Georges. He attended St. Thomas More Catholic School, Lincoln HS and San Francisco City College.
Kevin had a full and rewarding career in the grocery industry for 45 years as a produce clerk and manager at Petrini's, Lunardi's, Apple Market and PW Markets throughout the Bay Area. After his retirement in 2009, he could often be seen in markets kibitzing with produce clerks and customers about good buys and how to identify the freshest produce.
Kevin's many loves after retirement included spending time with family and friends at their second home on the West Shore in Lake Tahoe and cooking for family and friends. He was truly the BBQ master to all who were lucky enough to enjoy what he prepared. He had a wide variety of friends, many of which he would quietly help with appointments, visits, and comfort meals when ill. He was also a righteous bettor with many on 49ers and Giants games. The love and bond he shared with his many nieces and nephews was exceptionally strong and they relied on him for both comfort and counsel. He was truly a man that was larger than life.
Kevin is survived by his wife and best friend Shelley of 45 years; loving daughter Jaime Dadej, favorite son-in-law Erik and beloved grandsons Tyler and Dylan devoted pup Zoe; his brother Terry (Marlo); sisters-in-law Chris (Marty), Joey, Shirley Rae and Lee Anne (Tony), all of with whom he had a close bond. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and their children; his cousins, and his closest confidant friends Luz Thompson, John Ditommaso and Jack Skolnick. He is preceded in death by his parents Bill, Marcella Claire, brother Bill Fischer Jr.; in-laws Everett and Shirley Herrerias and niece Kelly Fischer.
A Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Danville, CA. A reception will follow in the St. Isidore Room.
Donations in Kevin's name can be made to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care at ltwc.org; CASAofAlamedaCounty.org or .
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019