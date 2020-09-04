Kevin Royce KahleAugust 25, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CA.Kevin Royce Kahle, age 57, resident of Pittsburg, CA. left his loved family, friends, and home, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was employed by the Bank of America in Concord, CA. for 31 years.He was preceded in death by his father, Royce Kahle. He is survived by his mother, Sue Kahle, Mission, KS. Aunts, Sherris Howard, Walnut Creek, CA, Pat O'Hagan, Overland Park, KS, Uncle, Josey Schultz, Whitehall, MT.Memorial Mass at St. Pius X in Mission, KS and Burial in Lenexa, KS. will be held at a later date.