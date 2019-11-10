|
|
Kevin Wilson
Jun. 18, 1966 - Oct. 26, 2019
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kevin Ross Wilson, 53, announces his unexpected passing on October 26, 2019. He is survived by his children Casey (Michelle Johnston) and Korynne, brother Scott (Susan Griffing), mother Linda, a niece, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father Steven.
Born and raised in Northern California, Kevin moved to Wisconsin in 2014. He worked as a mechanic and will be fondly remembered for his unique sense of humor. His passions included adventuring outdoors, a love of music, and a deep appreciation of classic cars. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Waukesha
262-436-9400
View the online memorial for Kevin Wilson
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019