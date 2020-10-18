Kim Anne Fontaine KileyApril 22, 1957 - September 20, 2020Resident of Alamo, CAKim Anne Fontaine Kiley passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20th in the arms of her longtime companion, James Skelton, who was always by her side for the last twenty years. Kim touched many people with her gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.Kim Fontaine Kiley was born in Fitchburg, MA and graduated from Chelmsford, MA with a business degree. She was the owner of Kimi Hair Solutions, making custom hair wigs for cancer patients and was involved with the Barrett's Esophagus Foundation where she enjoyed helping others. Kim had two corporations of her own where she worked with cancer patients. She was very active within her community helping women in recovery. Kim always wanted to be involved and be helpful to others in need.Kim is survived by her loving companion James Skelton of Alamo, CA, children Jonathan G. Kiley and Jeremy C. Kiley of Boston, MA, Stephanie E. Kiley and Douglas S. Guitreau of Coconut Creek, FL and Tiffany A. Kiley of Boston, MA. She leaves her grandchildren, Colleen Kiley, Liam Kiley, Yvonne Lefebvre, Cash Kiley, Cruze Kiley, Nicholas Guitreau, Franky Herbst, Julian Kiley, Amari Kiley and Lyrix Kiley. She is survived by her brother Kim Jeffery Fontaine and parents Helene Fontaine and Albert Fontaine, nephews Mathew and Andrew Fontaine and niece Natalie Fontaine.Everyone who knew Kim well recognized that she was a very determined woman who worked extremely hard toward her goals in life. If she was not enjoying her children or her grandchildren you would find her enjoying the outdoors and the beach. She would call that her happy place. Kim loved to travel any chance she had and her favorite places were Hawaii and California. She was known for her sense of humor and her amazing smile that would brighten up anyone's day. She was truly an angel from God, but primarily loved her family, all whom will miss her dearly. We will always have you in our hearts and we will miss you. Rest now in heaven with all the angels in the sky.