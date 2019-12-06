Home

Kimberly Brink Obituary
Kimberly Brink
Apr. 7, 1961 - Nov. 22, 2019
Antioch
Our precious angel Kim, has gone to be with her sister Kris, at the feet of our Lord. Our hearts are broken but we accept Gods will. When Kim was born, we were told she was handicapped. Little did we know that we had been blessed with a messenger from heaven. Her kindness and compassion were shown to everyone she met. No one was a stranger especially children. She had only one wish for herself, to be married. In 2008 her wish came true. She married her sweetheart John. They had 11 wonderful years together.
She is survived by her parents David and Mary Jean, husband John, niece Hannah, nephew Randy Jr, aunt Julie and uncle Alan and aunt Barbara and uncle Fred.
Services will be held at St. Ignatius Church 3351 Contra Loma Blvd Antioch, Friday Dec. 13 at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Forget-Me-Not- Auxiliary 922 Orchard Lane, Antioch, Ca. 94509 (supporter of a special needs workshop) or a .


View the online memorial for Kimberly Brink
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
