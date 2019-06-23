Resources More Obituaries for Kimberly Cupps Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kimberly Cupps

Kim, 57, was born and raised in Livermore, and was the third child of Jane and Frank Cupps. After graduating from Granada High School in 1979, she earned a B.S. degree in Math and a M.S. degree in Computer Science from Chico State University, then returned to Livermore to join Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the Computing Directorate.

During her 29 year career Kim played a key role in bringing several of the world's fastest and most powerful supercomputers to LLNL. She held a number of senior management positions in the Computing Directorate where she was known for her leadership and her ability to form and motivate teams to take on challenging technical projects. Kim particularly enjoyed the opportunity to be a mentor to many talented individuals she worked with, especially to those early in their careers.

More than anything, Kim loved spending time with family and close friends—this was always the center of her world and it was what made her the happiest. Kim and her wife, Gina Bonanno, spent 24 years together. They had hoped for many more but the 24 years they had were filled with fun, adventure and a deep love and respect for each other. Their son Alex was born in 1997. He was the light of Kim's life and his graduation from college in June brought her immense joy and pride. Kim was an amazing parent and wife. She was a devoted daughter to her parents; a loving sister to her brother Pete and sisters, Sue and Sharon, and to her sister and brothers-in-law; an inspiration to her nine nieces and nephews; and a beloved friend. She took a deep interest in the lives of the people she loved and forged indelible connections that will never be forgotten.

Kim enjoyed sports, movies, travel and being outdoors. She was an outstanding athlete and played four varsity sports in high school. She was an avid and accomplished cyclist and could be found riding all over the Tri-Valley and beyond. She also loved hiking and spent many hours in Sycamore Grove Park.

Kim battled ovarian cancer with extraordinary courage and grace. She never let her illness take away her love of life and her desire to live it as fully as possible every single day. Only a few weeks after completing the first of many rounds of chemotherapy she went on a two week cycling tour of New Zealand with her riding buddies. She continued to embrace moments of joy and happiness with her family and friends even during the most difficult times of her illness.

We want to thank our family and friends who provided so much love and support throughout the more than two years Kim fought her illness. We also want to thank the amazing nurses, doctors and medical support who—in the truest sense of the word—cared for her. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at a later date. Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019