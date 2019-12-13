|
Kimberly Richards
Dec. 9, 1960 - Dec. 8, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Kimberly Louise Richards, 58, died at her home in Fremont, CA on December 8th, 2019, a day before her birthday with her family and friends at her side. Kimberly was born December 9th, 1960 in Castro Valley, CA to Rosalinda & Lawrence Nord. Kimberly was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She met her soulmate, Darryl Richards, in 1978 and the two of them married in 1982. She became a mother in 1989 when Melissa was born and then had a second daughter, Amanda in 1990. She had a close relationship growing up with her brother Ray Thomas. She was an incredible friend to many and enjoyed spending fun times with them. Kimberly had the fulfillment of helping people find homes as a real estate agent for the last 20 years. In 2014, she became a grandmother, to twin boys, Wesley and Brandon. For the past four years, she battled cancer with all of her strength until it finally took her from us. She has touched so many lives and her heart is with us always. The service will be on Sunday, Dec 15th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538. In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Hospice Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019