Services San Lorenzo Japanese Christian 615 Lewelling Blvd San Leandro, CA 94579 Memorial service 2:00 PM San Lorenzo Japanese Christian Church 615 Lewelling Blvd. San Leandro , CA

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kimiko Fujii Kitayama

Feb. 11, 1922 - Mar. 27, 2019

Union City

Kimiko "Kimi" Fujii Kitayama, 97, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at her home in Union City. She was a prominent figure in the East Bay community through her tireless work in Democratic politics and public and private community organizations. In 1972, she was the first woman and first Japanese-American to serve on the Alameda-Contra Costa District Transit Board and was later elected to two terms as President of the Board. Kimi was noteworthy for shattering glass ceilings for women and Asian Pacific Americans in her professional career, and was also a brilliant botanist, patron of the arts, devoted stepmother to her three sons and daughter, and loving and loyal aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their children.

Born February 11, 1922, the fourth of six children of Ryutaro and Katsu Yokobori Fujii, Kimi grew up on the family's Hayward flower nursery. She was a freshman at UC Berkeley when in 1942, she and her family along with all others of Japanese descent were uprooted by the U.S. War Relocation Authority and forcibly moved to the Topaz War Relocation Center in the Utah desert. There, Kimi was activities director of the camp "Teenettes," and used her leadership skills to lend some semblance of normality for the young detainees.

With the generous assistance of the Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, Kimi left the camp to attend Brigham Young University and in 1947 graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.S. in Botany. After graduation, Kimi returned to Hayward to help her brother Kenji and her parents revive and expand the family's wholesale carnation growing business. Many other evacuees had no home to return to and were systematically denied access to housing in the lingering racist treatment of Japanese Americans. Kimi later recalled "so much hatred then" and "terrible prejudice," and sought to address the injustice, becoming active in the California Council for Civic Unity and the Japanese American Citizens League.

For decades, Kimi was active in the Democratic Party, leading to her appointment to the executive board of the Democratic State Central Committee. She attended the Democratic National Conventions in 1960, 1964, and 1968. Kimi also served as President of the Hayward Human Relations Commission, among many other civic organizations.

Kimi was named Hayward's Distinguished Citizen for 1972 for her "tireless effort to make our community a better place and her willingness to serve mankind by involvement."

In an oral history interview at the Bancroft Library at UC Berkeley in 1977, Kimi said: "I really felt the exposure not only for me, but for others to see me there, was very important. I honestly believe I have been able to relate to a lot of different people because of my background and my experience over the years and to understand their feelings and their problems. It's been a very special experience for me. Public life is very demanding but it can become a satisfying way of life if one can make the time."

In 1977, Kimi married Ray Kitayama, another long-term East Bay greenhouse grower, whom she had known since high school and who had become a widowed father of four. Her children remember her as a terrific mother to them and devoted grandmother to her five granddaughter. She and Ray lived in Brighton, Colorado and moved to Homestead, Florida in 1981 to establish Sunbelt Plants, growing citrus, tropical plants, and avocados. In 1992, Kimi and Ray returned to Union City to retire and continue world travels.

In December 2009, the University of California at Berkeley awarded honorary diplomas to Kimi and 40 other Japanese American former students who were evacuated before completing their degrees.

Kimi was predeceased by her husband Ray and her five siblings. She is survived by step-daughter Jean (Terry Gehrke), and stepsons Stuart (Carol), Robert (Karen), and Scott (Eva), 5 grandchildren, 6 nephews, and 3 nieces.

Memorial Service for Mrs. Kitayama will be held on Saturday May 4th at 2:00 at the San Lorenzo Japanese Christian Church, 615 Lewelling Blvd., San Leandro, CA 94579.





