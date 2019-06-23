Kirby Leon Slate

May 2, 1933 - June 14, 2019

Danville

Kirby Leon Slate passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 14th from cancer. Kirby touched so many lives with his kind spirit, generosity and love of life. He was born in Thomasville, North Carolina, graduated from Holly Grove High School and earned an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Peralta Community College. During the Korean conflict he served in the US Navy for four years. Kirby enjoyed a 30-year career with the Livermore Fire Department, especially relishing his service there for 19 of those years with the rank of Battalion Chief. Upon retiring at the end of 1990 Kirby briefly became a Financial Planner with American Express in Walnut Creek. Ultimately, he joined his wife in her real estate management enterprise, Fran Slate Property Management (FSPM), where he handled the books and utilized his well-honed skills in mediation between management and residents. He was a season ticket holder to the San Francisco Opera as well as the Walnut Creek Regional Arts Theater. During his long and very active retirement Kirby participated as a member of Unity Center of Walnut Creek, the Orinda Hiking Club, and both the Sno*Flakes and Snow Chasers Ski Clubs. Kirby loved hiking, skiing, travelling the world, meeting new people, and enjoying good food and fine wine. He is survived by his loving wife, Fran, and two nephews: James Spafford, and wife Elaine, of St. Joseph, MO; and David Spafford of Denver CO, his wife Bryanna and family.





