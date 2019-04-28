Kirk Michael Corr

Former Resident of Martinez, CA.

Kirk passed away peacefully at his son Colin's home in Reno, Nevada on Good Friday, at the age of 73. Kirk was born in Richmond, California, son of Jeanne and Christopher. He attended Saint Cornelius Catholic School, graduated Harry Ells High School in 1963, and studied at both Contra Costa College, and Armstrong College. In his early career, he worked as an independent sales representative, covering the western coastal states. He poured a heavy handed cocktail or two at the Carousel in Richmond during the early 80's, before venturing into real estate in 1985. In 1989, he co-owned and managed Marvin Gardens Real Estate in El Cerrito. Kirk finished his working career with Wells Fargo as a Quality Monitor, until his retirement in 2007.

An unconditional loving father of two sons, Kevin and Colin. And a very proud grandfather of Maggie, Kyle, and Kiera. He had so much love to share, he loved three wives: Sharon, Diane, and Michelle. But, he finally found his match when he reunited with his high school sweetheart, Christiana, who was with him through the end. Kirk had some nicknames throughout his life "Sunshine and Light" and "Special K". The irony of both was not lost on him nor those who love him. He was a big fan of Bay Area sports teams, including: San Francisco Giants, the 49ers, and Cal Golden Bears Football. He enjoyed a good game of darts and an occasional round of liars dice. He loved his family, his friends, a good cheeseburger, Brussels sprouts, orange sherbet, root beer, freshly ground coffee, witty conversations, quips to unwitty conversations, beautiful women, the color blue, cookies, a clean shave with some "smell good", home-cooked Filipino food, Loucks Sesame Snaps, and three fingers of Jameson. Not necessarily in that order.

To celebrate his life, he suggested that you have a toast of decent coffee or fine Irish whiskey and then get about your lives. Slainte Gael and Up The Irish!





