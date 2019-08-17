|
Kirsten Lynne Graves Salmon
December 3, 1962 - July 27, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill, California
Kirsten was born in O'Connor Hospital, San Jose, CA. She lived in the San Jose suburbs until the summer of 1964 when the family moved to Laguna Beach. The family moved later to Lafayette, San Ramon, and Danville/Alamo where she attended K-12 in the San Ramon School District.
In March of 1980, Kirsten met Cory Salmon "The Man I'm go Marry," at a DVC Wrestling party. They were married on July 11th, 1982 at St. Timothy's Church in Danville. Kirsten attended DVC & finally Hayward State where she earned a BSN & become a Registered Nurse. She worked in the Psych ward at Alta Bates Hospital until 1997. She was a School Nurse for the M.D.U.S.D. First at Bancroft Elementary and last at Ygnacio Valley H.S. Kirsten & Cory's families started 11 years after their marriage on Sept. 28th, 1993 when Casey was born. Jake followed on June 13th, 1995. Olivia & Hannah completed their family on Sept. 27th, 1997.
Kirsten is survived by her husband Cory J. Salmon, sons Casey J. & Jacob G. Salmon, daughters Olivia L. & Hannah R. Salmon, mothers Patricia M. Graves, Joan Courtney & Diana Marshman, brother Derek M. Graves, sister Laura Koorenhof, in-laws Saul & Linda Solmon. Godmother Nancy Baker Jensen, Godfather Ed Baker, many cousins, nieces & nephews, her Kauai Ohana, and her California Wrestling Ohana. She is predeceased by her father Darrell E. Graves, Jr., grandparents Gertrude & Bud Saynor, Opal & Darrell Graves, Sr., uncle Larry Saynor, sister Kim Courtney, Godmother Gene Glissman, & her beloved dog Tank. A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Espiscopal Church, 1550 Diablo Rd., Danville, CA. 94526, at 11am, Sat. Aug. 24th, with the reception to follow at the Parish Hall.
Kirsten's ashes will be placed with her fathers at the family home in Kilauea, Kauai, at a date to be announced next year. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CaliforniaPitBullRescue.org, www.RocketDogRescue.org, or St. Timothy's Parish where she was confirmed and married.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 17, 2019