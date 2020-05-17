Kiyoshi Glenn OnizukaAug. 8, 1930 - Feb. 27, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekKiyoshi Glenn Onizuka was born in 1930 in Stockton, California. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in U.S Military Intelligence. In 1981, he became the first Asian American Dean in the California community college system when he joined Laney College as its Dean of Student Services. In 1986, Glenn joined the faculty at Diablo Valley College (DVC) and served as Counselor and Instructor for 10 years, helping to introduce Asian American studies while teaching Asian American History until his retirement. Even in retirement, Glenn had a passion for lecturing on the forcible internment of Japanese Americans during World War II at many high schools and community colleges. Glenn would continue to teach on a part-time basis for an additional 17 years, highlighted by being selected Lecturer of the Year at DVC.Glenn was an avid fisherman, golfer and Bay Area sports fan. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and love of storytelling. Lastly, Glenn was a devoted husband, father, and grand and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Joyce Ayako, sons Ron and Jon, daughter Mitzi, 4 granddaughters and a great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Katsujiro and Masae, and siblings, Keiji and Etsuko. Glenn passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 89. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.