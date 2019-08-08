|
Krissto Spiros Makris
October 15, 1956 - July 30, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Krissto Spiros Makris passed away on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019. He touched many lives with his humble spirit and encouraging outlook on life.
Krissto was born in Minot, ND and graduated from Skyline Senior High. He attended the University of California, Santa Barbara. He was an integral part of Common Development Management, which he helped his family grow to what it is today. Krissto was a realtor at Highland Partners/Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate where he enjoyed his 28-year career as a realtor. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing tennis with his wife Vivi and friends at Highlands Country Club in Oakland. He was an upstanding member of his Greek community and enjoyed running the lamb booth every year at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Festival. He was very down to earth and was always there for anyone who called. He was the kind of man that would be the first one to show up when help was needed.
Krissto is survived by his loving wife Vinka "Vivi" Makris of Oakland, CA. He is also survived by his mother Effie Makris of Oakland; brother Deno (Laurie) Makris of Walnut Creek, CA; sister Marea (Steve) Wolf of Oakland, CA; nephews Kosta and Stefan Makris of Walnut Creek, CA; niece Demitra Wolf.
He was preceded in death by his father Spiros Makris.
Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4700 Lincoln Ave Oakland. The memorial reception will follow in the Oakland Room at the Ascension Cathedral. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019