|
|
In Loving Memory
Kurt Francis
Aug 4th 1945 - Oct 27th 2019
He passed peacefully in the early morning on Oct 27th with his wife and family close by his side. Born in Long Beach, California. He was an Army Veteran from the Vietnam War. Kurt grew up working hard and became an excellent salesman over the years that led him to the real estate industry where he stayed for 40 years. He had a great love for classic cars, NFL football and even betting a few dollars from time to time. But most of all he loved spending as much time as possible with his family. Kurt is survived by his wife Linda of 50 years, his son's Shawn, Greg & Nick. Kurt will be missed but his wise cracks that made everyone laugh and his smiling face will be in our hearts and memories forever. Kurt wished for no burial services. Please send cards and flowers to: Linda Francis 665 Sun Mesa Dr, Sun Valley, NV 89433.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019