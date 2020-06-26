Kurt LaumannDec. 28, 1949 - June 19, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAKurt passed away quietly after losing his 45 year struggle with multiple sclerosis. He was 70 years old.Kurt was born in Santa Rosa but actually grew up in El Sobrante, California, the oldest of three children. Graduating from De Anza High School in 1968 and then University of California in 1973.Although the MS redefined the outlook of his life he was able to pursue a career as a registered nurse at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland. Always an outstanding advocate for nurse and patient treatment he went on to become president of the California Nurses Association.Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Yvonne Laumann, his younger brother Tim Laumann. Surviving him are youngest brother and sister in law Scott and Lori Laumann, nephew Tim Laumann and wife Jessica, niece Taylor Casaccia and husband Jason and of course three grand nephews, Tanner and Cooper Casaccia and Tommy LaumannUnfortunately with the present times being what they are a celebration of life at this time will not be possible.