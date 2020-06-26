Kyle Erickson
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle Erickson
November 20, 2000 - June 16, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA.
It is with great sadness that the family of Kyle Erickson announces his passing as a result of a single vehicle accident, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 19 years. Kyle is lovingly remembered by his parents, Bren and Sylvia Erickson, his maternal grandparents Carlos and Martha Tabeira, his paternal grandparents Carole Erickson and Grant Erickson as well as his extended family members and the many friends who will miss his friendship and companionship. Kyle will forever be missed by those he touched.
Kyle, affectionately known as Kako, was born November 20, 2000 at 6:50PM at John Muir hospital. He graduated from Concord High School in May 2019 and was attending Diablo Valley College. Kyle had many plans – one of which was his interest in avionics which he considered pursuing. Kyle was a devoted baseball player and played for 13 years. He started out playing T-Ball for the Concord American Little League, then moved on to PHBA, and subsequently played all 4 years on the Concord High School baseball team, where his father was a Coach.
Kyle's family will always remember the shy young boy who flourished into the confident, witty young man he was today. His love of his parents and his grandparents was well known to those around him. Kyle was an annual passholder and enjoyed going to Disneyland with his mom and grandparents. Kyle loved trading banter with his father, which sharpened his humor skills. He had a loving and close relationship with his parents and grandparents and they will miss him so much.
Friends of Kyle will always remember his quick wit and sense of humor, a character trait he has been known for since grade school. His ability to make people laugh was infectious and it is likely difficult to find someone who knew Kyle and who did not have a humorous story to share about him. His infectious smile and humor were two of his biggest attributes, which no one will forget about him.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held in the near future once a location can be secured to accommodate for social distancing. An announcement will be shared via social media.


View the online memorial for Kyle Erickson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
June 25, 2020
You had such an amazing, kind, and witty soul Kako. I will always cherish the great memories we had together growing up, especially the ones at Disneyland. One of my favorites was when you pretty much only wanted to eat "chippies and juice" the entire Disney trip. We will all miss your presence in this world and look forward to seeing you once again. I know you are looking down on us smiling and laughing with your kind heart. Love you forever
Alyssa Parry
Family
June 25, 2020
Kako - words are difficult. Know that we will cherish the memories we have with you and your family. We will support and love your parents and grandparents as they attempt to deal with this horrific tragedy. I read someone else's words and they were spot on - you were the perfect combination of your parents - your mom's kind, loving heart and your dad's humor and wit. You will be missed and cherished. Our love forever.... The Parry's
Bobbi Lee Parry
Family
June 25, 2020
Im missing you so much Kyle. I wish you could be here with all of us, but instead we are mourning the loss of you. I cant wait for the day Im able to receive your bear hug, laugh with you, and see your smile again. Theres not a day that goes by I dont think about you. We will celebrate you forever and ever, as a family. We all feel your presence as we gather together to share all of our personal memories each of us has had with you. Even the somewhat inappropriate Kyle memories. Oh how much i miss your goofiness. I promise to always hold your family close, especially your favorite pup. Sylvia & Bren, thank you for opening up your arms and giving me your love. I will forever cherish you both. I will always be your adopted daughter. I love you guys so much.
Keila Nagamine
Family
June 24, 2020
So proud of the man you were becoming, so blessed to see you grow up, and the fun and laughter your presence always brings! How we will miss you so much! You were the best of both of your parents and knew love so well you shared your happiness with us! You taught me not to take life so seriously, that its better to be ridiculous or goofy then boring , that laughing and making people laugh is priceless! "A day without laughter is a day wasted." Bren and Sylvia you have my love and support always! Be riding space mountain with a shoe on my face to remind me of our ride together. ❤ I LOVE YOU KYLE! ❤
Elaine (Proud Aunty)
Family
June 24, 2020
Kyle was my best friend, homie, brother.. all of the above. We did everything together. Spent almost everyday before quarantine together and would go on road trips, parties and outings in general together. You name it. We hung out at each others houses and with each others friends. Never a dull moment with him. We shared a special bond and close relationship. Everyone saw us as two peas in a pod. And yes, we got into trouble with each other also. His laugh and his humorous personality are 2 things that I wont ever forget. Everyone knows he was a funny, sarcastic dude and could come up with comebacks with a snap of your fingers. I love him with all I got and he will forever have a special place in my heart
Naliah Drake
Family
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
❤❤❤
Jon, Stefanie & Malea (DIW)
Friend
June 24, 2020
My first memory of Kyle, he was 4 years old, I still remember the shy child growing into a young man. Rest in peace and love Kyle, you will be missed.
Demara Williams
Friend
June 24, 2020
Dulce Kyle seras nuestro ángel.
Viviras siempre en nuestros corazones te recordaremos como un chico alegre cariñoso y tu alegría vivira en cada uno se nosotros. DEP .Kako.
❤❤Lynell
Lynell
Family
June 24, 2020
Hermoso Kyle viviras siempre en cada uno de nuestros ❤ serás nuestro Ángel .
Lynn
Lynell Jambresic
Family
June 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Love you cuz ❤
Gabriela Casteriano
Family
June 24, 2020
We had a great memory of Kyle he was sweet funny happy and we all remember him. We love you Kyle Emilse Alvaro Sofia and Isabella Sapiz
Emilse Sapiz
Family
June 24, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about Kyle, this is devastating. Kyle and Riley played baseball together for many years, he will be remembered fondly. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, friends and loved ones.
Mary Duffy & Riley Garcia
Classmate
June 21, 2020
I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. May he rest with our Lord, and may the Lord ease the pain in your hearts.
Elizabeth
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved