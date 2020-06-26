Kyle EricksonNovember 20, 2000 - June 16, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CA.It is with great sadness that the family of Kyle Erickson announces his passing as a result of a single vehicle accident, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 19 years. Kyle is lovingly remembered by his parents, Bren and Sylvia Erickson, his maternal grandparents Carlos and Martha Tabeira, his paternal grandparents Carole Erickson and Grant Erickson as well as his extended family members and the many friends who will miss his friendship and companionship. Kyle will forever be missed by those he touched.Kyle, affectionately known as Kako, was born November 20, 2000 at 6:50PM at John Muir hospital. He graduated from Concord High School in May 2019 and was attending Diablo Valley College. Kyle had many plans – one of which was his interest in avionics which he considered pursuing. Kyle was a devoted baseball player and played for 13 years. He started out playing T-Ball for the Concord American Little League, then moved on to PHBA, and subsequently played all 4 years on the Concord High School baseball team, where his father was a Coach.Kyle's family will always remember the shy young boy who flourished into the confident, witty young man he was today. His love of his parents and his grandparents was well known to those around him. Kyle was an annual passholder and enjoyed going to Disneyland with his mom and grandparents. Kyle loved trading banter with his father, which sharpened his humor skills. He had a loving and close relationship with his parents and grandparents and they will miss him so much.Friends of Kyle will always remember his quick wit and sense of humor, a character trait he has been known for since grade school. His ability to make people laugh was infectious and it is likely difficult to find someone who knew Kyle and who did not have a humorous story to share about him. His infectious smile and humor were two of his biggest attributes, which no one will forget about him.A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held in the near future once a location can be secured to accommodate for social distancing. An announcement will be shared via social media.