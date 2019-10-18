|
Lambert (Sam) LeBien
Aug. 30, 1926 ~ Oct. 11, 2019
Resident of Danville, CA
Sam was a native of Lincoln, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII. After discharge he relocated to Calif. He worked in the housing industry in Southern California. He moved to the East Bay in 1952 and was a longtime Alamo resident. He was the owner of Castlewood Doors in San Ramon. He is survived by daughters Roxanne and Sandra and 3 step children; Robert, Paula and David. Interment at Sacramento Valley Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019