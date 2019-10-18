East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley
825 Hartz Way
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 820-2999
Resources
More Obituaries for Lambert LeBien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lambert (Sam) LeBien


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lambert (Sam) LeBien Obituary
Lambert (Sam) LeBien
Aug. 30, 1926 ~ Oct. 11, 2019
Resident of Danville, CA
Sam was a native of Lincoln, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII. After discharge he relocated to Calif. He worked in the housing industry in Southern California. He moved to the East Bay in 1952 and was a longtime Alamo resident. He was the owner of Castlewood Doors in San Ramon. He is survived by daughters Roxanne and Sandra and 3 step children; Robert, Paula and David. Interment at Sacramento Valley Cemetery in Dixon.


View the online memorial for Lambert (Sam) LeBien
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lambert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley
Download Now