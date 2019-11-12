Home

Larry Donald Lautenschlager


1936 - 2019
Larry Donald Lautenschlager Obituary
Larry Donald Lautenschlager
Mar. 19, 1936 - Oct 2, 2019
Union City
Larry was born on Mar. 19, 1936 in Orchard, NE. He passed on Oct. 2, 2019 attended by his grandchildren and family. He is survived by his youngest brother, five children, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 and left in 1960. While stationed in Alameda he married Maureen O. McDonald. Following their divorce, dad remarried. After Helen passed, mom and dad became a couple again and were together until mom passed in 2002.
Dad was creative, a craftsman and avid reader. Dad, you have finished your last street of cribbage as a winner. You will be missed by many.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 12, 2019
