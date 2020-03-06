|
Larry Edward Riggs
March 16, 1944 - February 25, 2020
Larry Riggs passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 75 with his wife Roberta and family by his side. Larry retired from Safeway & UC Berkeley and was a member of Teamsters Union Local 315. Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years Roberta Riggs, daughter Denise Knott, grandsons Adam Jenson, Abel Jenson, Austin Holland, son-in-law Charles Knott, daughters-in-law Lesly Jenson and Paola Holland. Husband, father & grandfather Larry will be so deeply missed.
Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 4-8PM Chapel of the Mission Bells in San Pablo. Funeral Mass Friday, March 6, 2020 11:00AM St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pinole, CA. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Mission Bells: (510) 232-6552.
May he Rest In Peace with God.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020