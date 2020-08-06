1/1
Larry Halstead
1944 - 2020
June 1, 1944 - August 2, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay
Larry, 76 years old, avid boater and drywall contractor for 45 years, passed away August 2, 2020 peacefully in his home with family around him. Born in National City, CA on June 1, 1944. Larry loved boating and had a heart for helping people.
Larry is survived by his wife, Anne of 57 years; two children and their spouses, Debbie and Doug Walker, Mike and Kelly Halstead; four grand children, Tyler, Lucas, Jeremy and Kassidy; and brothers, Gary and Paul Halstead.
A small family service will be held at his home in Discovery Bay.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on Larry's behalf to the ALS Association.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
