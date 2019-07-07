Larry J. Aiello

December 23, 1950 - July 2, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Larry Joseph Aiello, 68, lifetime resident of San Leandro, died of natural causes July 2, 2019. Born December 23, 1950 in Richmond, CA, to John and Margaret Aiello. Larry is a graduate of Pacific High School, Class of 1969. Following graduation, he became a life-long member of 45 years with Teamsters Local 70 in Oakland, CA. He was married at age 21 to Tammy Blevins, though remained unmarried for most of his life. Larry was a professional truck driver working at Fleming Foods eventually retiring from Sealand Services. Throughout his career he was instrumental in helping to shape the organized labor movement and served as a Trustee Official 15 years for Teamsters Local 70. Larry took great joy in his family, friends, good wine, fishing and hunting. Always beloved for his "Larger-than-Life" personality Larry was an honest, hardworking person who was happiest while helping others in need. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret. Surviving are his 3 brothers, Gary, Robert and Martin as well as 10 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Avenue, San Leandro. A celebration of life will follow at The Englander Pub. On July 12, Larry will be laid to rest in Weed, California. Prayers and charitable donations in Larry's name to the Diabetes Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family, in lieu of sending flowers.





