Larry Tognolini
1939 - 2020
Larry Tognolini
December 23, 1939 - April 19, 2020
Resident of Gardnerville, NV
Larry passed away peacefully in Carson City on April 19, 2020 with his wife Linda by his side. He was born in Albany, CA to Lou and Irene Tognolini. He attended Albany High School, served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and graduated from San Jose State University. He was an exceptional baseball player in his youth and this carried into his coaching in later years. He was a loved and admired school administrator in the Richmond Unified School District for 38 years. He had an amazing ability to connect with the most innocent kindergartner to the toughest senior in high school. He retired to the Lake Tahoe area where he continued to root on "his" SF Giants! He is survived by his wife Linda and sons Mike (Susan), Rick (Natalie), and Gregg (Katie). He was the proud "Pops" to Steven, Joey, Jack, Brian, Andrew, Sam, Matt, Izzy, and Justin. He is also survived by his brother Bill (Sharon) of Roseville. A private service will take place at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in San Pablo for his family.


View the online memorial for Larry Tognolini

Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Saint Joseph's Cemetery
