Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
. 1994 Calaveras Circle
Antioch, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wallace


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Wallace Obituary
Larry Wallace
Dec. 22, 1936 - Jan. 10, 2020
Antioch
Larry died peacefully at his home in Antioch on Jan. 10, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a pipe fitter at Fiberboard for 37 years. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia, his children Danette Decock, Marci Teague (deceased), 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life to be held for family and close friends on Jan. 25th, 2020 at 2 p.m. 1994 Calaveras Circle, Antioch Ca. 94509.


View the online memorial for Larry Wallace
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -