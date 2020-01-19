|
Larry Wallace
Dec. 22, 1936 - Jan. 10, 2020
Antioch
Larry died peacefully at his home in Antioch on Jan. 10, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a pipe fitter at Fiberboard for 37 years. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia, his children Danette Decock, Marci Teague (deceased), 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life to be held for family and close friends on Jan. 25th, 2020 at 2 p.m. 1994 Calaveras Circle, Antioch Ca. 94509.
