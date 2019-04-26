Lassie Finck Ulman

April 23, 1922 - March 27, 2019

Oakland

Lassie Finck Ulman, a resident of Oakland, California, passed away in her apartment on March 27, 2019. She is survived by her niece, Harriet Finck, and her nephews, David Finck and Harry Goldberg.

Lassie was born in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Smith College and completed a degree in Greek literature. Following World War II, Lassie met Lloyd Ulman, to whom she was married until his death in 2014. She and Lloyd moved to Berkeley in 1958, where they lived until she moved to Piedmont Gardens in 2015. They traveled widely and were avid, if sometimes critical, Giants fans. Lassie was a warm, generous person who was an active volunteer in the League of Women Voters and other nonprofit organizations throughout her life. Memorial donations can made out to the UC Berkeley Foundation with a note that they are earmarked for The Lloyd and Lassie F. Ulman Graduate Student Support Fund may be sent to: Gift Services, University Development and Alumni Relations, University of California Berkeley, 1995 University Ave, Ste 400, Berkeley, CA 94704-1070

