Laura Jeanette Frazer
Franklin Canyon, Martinez, CA
Laura Jeanette Frazer passed away on September 17, 2019. Laura was the second of three children of Clem and Caroline Scott. Laura grew up in Alameda and graduated from Alameda High School in 1955. Laura had a great love for horses and had great equestrian skills. She was a member of the El Sobrante Riders where she was given the honor of carrying the Stars and Stripes for the opening ceremony of the Grand National Rodeo while riding her horse Rhythm. In the late 50's and early 60's, Laura worked as a waitress at the original Tommy's Café, in Pinole. It was there she met her husband of 57 years, Edward (Brian) Frazer. Laura spent the remainder of her life as a rancher's wife and homemaker in Franklin Canyon. Laura had many interests including gardening, music, cowboy poetry, and heading out on adventures with her family.
Laura will be deeply missed by her family: son Brian (Kathleen) Frazer, son Darrel (Joy) Knabe, grandchildren Justin, Donovan, Victoria, Frank, Amanda, Amy, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or a . Private services will be held.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019