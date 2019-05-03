Laura M. Thorpe

January 24, 1924 - March 24, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Laura passed away peacefully on April 24th at the age of 95. Born in Malad City, ID and moved to Livermore, in 1933. She bought a home and moved to San Leandro, CA in 1954, where she raised her family and remained the rest of her life. She worked at Livermore Naval Air Station during WWII, then worked in Bruener's in Oakland. Upon the birth of her first child, she became a stay at home Mom. She was involved with her children and church. She was a longtime member of St. Felicitas parish in San Leandro. Her hobbies were bowling and bingo in later years. She also did volunteer work for her church doing Loaves and Fishes and Young at Heart. She traveled – taking many roads trips throughout the US, cruises and European trips and many wine tasting trips through the years to the Wine Country. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn Hayslett, son Paul (Jane) Thorpe, granddaughter Amber Hayslett, grandson Josh (Holly) Thorpe and 4 great-grandsons Brayden and Ryder Atkison and Lucas and Logan Thorpe, her sister Neva (Max) Peters and brother Roy Creager, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert of 66 years and 4 siblings. Our family will miss her dearly. Visitation is at Santos and Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro Sunday, May 5th from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, with Vigil services starting at 2:30 pm. Friends and family are also invited Monday May 6th at 10:00 am for a Mass at St. Felicitas Church, 1650 Manor Blvd, San Leandro, followed by interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward





