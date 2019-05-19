Laura Ruth Davis Keilin

March 5, 1934 - May 7, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Laura died peacefully at home in Walnut Creek on May 7, 2019. She was born March 5, 1934, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to Fred and Alice Meehan Davis. She spent the first 15 years of her life in Dushore, Pennsylvania, and attended school there through the 10th grade. Her family moved to Hughesville in 1949. After graduating from high school, Laura attended Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and History. She taught for three years in Denver, Colorado, at the junior high school level before moving to Berkeley. There she pursued a Master's Degree in Secondary Education from Cal and subsequently taught at Bancroft Junior High School in San Leandro and De Anza High School in El Sobrante. She also was a substitute teacher for local high schools and the Regional Occupational Program of Contra Costa County for a number of years.

Laura married Charles Keilin on December 21, 1963. They owned two homes in Berkeley before moving to Walnut Creek in 1981 with their two children, David and Beth. They often visited family in Pennsylvania and Florida, sometimes traveling across country by train. Laura moved to her home in Rossmoor two years after Charles passed away on March 12, 2012.

People were drawn to Laura by her warmth and empathy, giving her a wide and loving circle of friends. She was a classical music lover, especially string quartets, and she and Charles often attended concerts throughout the Bay Area. Her musical talents included playing the piano, organ, and clarinet. She was also an avid reader and an ardent Warriors fan.

Laura is survived by son David Keilin of Brunswick, Georgia, Beth Gregerson and her husband Gunder, and grandsons Bryan Greenway, Nicholas Balthrop, Nicholas Gonzalez, Ricardo Gonzalez, Hunter Gregerson, Tanner Gregerson, Carter Gregerson, brother Reese Davis and wife Nan, and numerous nieces and nephews.





