|
|
Laura Thournir (Halunen)
Jan 8, 1953 - March 1, 2020
Livermore
Laura was born in Virginia, MN to Hartley and Lois Halunen on January 8th, 1953 before the family "headed West" for CA, ultimately landing in Livermore.
After attending Livermore schools and graduating from Livermore High School class of 1971, Laura completed her higher education at Cal State Hayward with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
She had a passion for many things in life including: art, teaching, travel, food (preparing and consuming), dancing, yoga, and goats! Laura enjoyed careers in many different fields including interior design, speech & reading therapy, and 23 years of teaching Art at Granada High School (she retired just last June.). She loved encouraging young artists, and often said that she had the job of her dreams. She guided her AP art class to paint the murals that can be seen on about twenty Livermore bus shelters, providing public art and joy to the people of Livermore.
It pleased her greatly when former students would give a shout out to "Ms. T" upon their paths crossing. She painted the signal box at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Livermore Avenue that featured her favorite teaching prompt, a pair of red, white and blue cowgirl boots.
Laura passed away suddenly and peacefully in the evening of Sunday, March 1st. Before her passing, she spent a sunny afternoon at Lake Del Valle with her son Thomas, her Daughter-in-law Emily, and her two grand-daughters Emma and Mia; some of her favorite people in the world. She will be remembered for her warm, enthusiastic personality -- always suggesting ways to make every activity a little more fun.
She is survived by her partner (Jeff Jewett), her Mother (Lois Halunen), her Brother (Roger Halunen), her former Husband (Jim Thournir), her sons (Tyler and Thomas Thournir), her Daughter-in-law (Emily Thournir), and her grand-daughters (Mia Wilson and Emma Thournir.)
A memorial will be scheduled, and details will be shared on social media. Donations to your favorite organization in Laura's name are requested in lieu of flowers.
View the online memorial for Laura Thournir (Halunen)
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020