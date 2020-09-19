Lauren Marie HanleyMay 20, 1986 - August 27, 2020Resident of Hercules, CAOur beautiful Lauren passed away on Aug. 27, 2020 in her home in Hercules. She was born May 20, 1986 in Honolulu, and leaves behind loving parents, Tom Hanley and Sean Girlington, stepmother & stepfather Sandy Hanley & Daniel Girlington, and family & friends from Hawaii to Europe. Lauren will also be missed by her Nerdcrossing family in El Sobrante, the El Sobrante C of C, her partner, Chris Sorensen, and her doggies. Private service.