Laurence Ulrich
Oct. 30, 1922 - Nov. 10, 2019
Resident of Livermore, CA (formerly of Toledo, OH)
Laurence ("Larry") Ulrich passed away peacefully at his home in Livermore, California on Sunday November 10, 2019. Over the past several years he had battled increasing challenges with Dysphagia. The family appreciates the assistance of From the Heart home-care services and Hope Hospice in making Larry's final days more comfortable.
Larry was born in Toledo, Ohio and in 1932, Larry moved with his mother and stepfather to a 160 acre Homestead Act ranch in the foothills of southwestern Oregon. In 1941, the family left the ranch for Portland, Oregon where Larry began his apprenticeship as an electrician, following in his stepfather's footsteps. Larry enlisted in the Army Air Force just before his 20th birthday and became a radar technician and instructor for the 231st Army Air Force Base Unit, stationed in England and supporting the Allied air raids into 1945. After the war, he returned to Toledo where he married Sara in June 1946. Larry and Sara moved briefly to Portland and started their family with a son Thomas, returning to Toledo in 1948. The family grew to four children with a daughter Elizabeth and two more sons, Jerry and Jon. Larry was an electrician, joining Local 8 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Toledo and continuing until retirement at age 65. He was a good bowler and dancer but most of all an easy-going and very honest man, and a great husband and father, known to his kids as "Big Larry". Over the years, he and Sara took the family on epic driving vacations from Ohio to the west coast, exposing them to the wide-open spaces and mountains that he experienced in his youth. His children returned the favor, all eventually moving to California and giving their parents good reasons to continue to make those trips "out west". Finally, in 2014, Larry and Sara made the move to California themselves.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Sara (2017) and daughter Beth Ulrich (2010). Larry is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Tom and Meredith of Ladera Ranch, Jerry and Toni of Paso Robles and Jon and Polly of Carlsbad, grandchildren Amy, Stacey, Heather, Ashley, Alex, Jon Jr. and Chase, and numerous great grandchildren.
Donations in memory or Larry may be made to Hope Hospice in Dublin, California or to Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania, Ohio.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019