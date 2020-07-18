1/1
Laurence W. Kirsch
1955 - 2020
Laurence W. Kirsch
Nov. 30, 1955 - July 10, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
The consummate warrior, Larry ultimately surrendered to complications related to cancer. He was a beloved husband to Julie, a generous and loving father to William, Grayson and Kylé and a treasured brother to Carol. Larry was adored by his parents Bill and Elayne who proceeded him in death and by his cousins, countless friends, neighbors and co-workers. He was one of the good guys.
At 25, Larry was then the youngest Game Warden to be hired by the Department of Fish and Game. Through his long career he advanced to Captain of the Oil Spill Prevention and Response division where he was influential in effecting processes and procedures to abate oil spills and other pollutants in our Bay.
An accomplished athlete, Larry enjoyed skiing, golfing, mountain climbing, fishing, tennis and was a friendly competitor who enjoyed the comradery above all else. He loved to read, root for his Bay Area teams and was a talented handy man who just seemed to figure out how to fix or build things.
The world is absent a little less joy. We would like to thank our incredible support team of friends and family for making his last days joyful for him. He will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity and his enthusiasm for a cold beer shared with loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of choice in memory of Larry.


View the online memorial for Laurence W. Kirsch



Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Magleby's Oak Park Hills Chapel
